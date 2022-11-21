Shock as man dies after driving into water at Offaly marina

A man has died after driving into water in a marina in County Offaly.

At 5:30pm yesterday evening, Sunday, November 20, Gardaí were called to Banagher Marina, after reports of a van entering the water.

The driver of the van, a man in his 70s, was treated by emergency services at the scene at the marina. He was later taken to the local Ballinasloe Hospital, but his life unfortunately could not be saved, and he was later pronounced dead.

It has been confirmed by Gardaí that the man was the only occupant of the van at the time of the incident. His identity has yet to be released to the public.

Gardaí have since opened up an investigation into what happened, and the scene at Banagher Marina is currently being preserved by investigators. A technical examination of the scene is due to be completed soon.

Following the tragic event, Gardaí are now asking any members of the public who witnessed the incident to come forward.

They are also requesting anyone who may have camera footage or dash-cam footage, and who were travelling in the area at the time of the incident, to come forward with any video footage they have.

If any members of the public have any useful information surrounding the incident, they are being asked to contact Birr Garda Station on 057 9169 710, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

We are sending our condolences to the deceased’s family and loved ones at this sad time.