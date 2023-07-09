Shield your skin from sun damage with with SPFs that work harder

Sunscreen is a crucial part of any skincare routine, especially during the summer months when the sun's rays are at their strongest. Opting for a suncream with a high SPF (Sun Protection Factor) and good UVA (Ultraviolet A) and UVB (Ultraviolet B) protection is essential for several reasons.

Firstly, a high SPF helps to shield your skin from harmful UVB rays that cause sunburn and contribute to the development of skin cancer. It acts as a protective barrier, reducing the amount of UVB radiation that reaches your skin. In addition to UVB protection, a broad-spectrum sunscreen with good UVA protection is important. UVA rays penetrate deeper into the skin and can cause long-term damage, leading to premature aging, wrinkles, and an increased risk of skin cancer.

By using a sunscreen with both UVA and UVB protection, you ensure comprehensive coverage against the damaging effects of the sun. This helps to prevent sunburn, skin damage, and other skin concerns, while also preserving your skin's youthful appearance.

Remember to apply sunscreen generously and reapply regularly, especially after swimming or sweating. Protecting your skin with high SPF and broad-spectrum sunscreens is a vital step in maintaining healthy, radiant skin and minimising the risks associated with sun exposure.

Protect your skin with SPFs that work harder

NEOSTRATA DEFEND Sheer Physical Protection SPF50 50ml – €39.95

This is a tinted SPF that becomes translucent on the skin and blends in seamlessly, giving an even complexion and healthy-looking glow. It can be worn on its own or under makeup to achieve a more even and blended complexion. DEFEND comes with the maximum 4++++ broad spectrum protection, which means it offers protection against both UVA/UVB light. In addition to its powerful protection. The non-whitening formula means it is compatible with makeup, and leaves skin dewy, glowing and protected.

NEOSTRATA SKIN ACTIVE Matrix Support SPF30 50g – €76.95

This broad spectrum SPF30 shields the skin from everyday exposure and helps neutralise free radicals and pollutions due to the powerful antioxidant complex. It features the current HERO INGREDITENT NeoGlucosamine, which very gently resurfaces skin texture and tone to encourage cell turnover and improve skin health.

Restore – healing and pumping hydration back into the skin

After protecting the skin with SPFs, it’s as important to restore any lost moisture however, few of us understand how moisturisers actually work!

Face moisturisers work two ways: they either trap moisture in your skin, creating a temporary seal, or they restore lost moisture in the outer layer of your skin.

Four classes of ingredients in moisturisers:

Occlusives , like petrolatum, form a protective seal;

, like petrolatum, form a protective seal; Humectants , like hyaluronic acid and bionic acid, pull in water from deeper skin layers and the atmosphere;

, like hyaluronic acid and bionic acid, pull in water from deeper skin layers and the atmosphere; Emollients , like glycerin, fill in cracks and roughness, helping to smooth the skin;

, like glycerin, fill in cracks and roughness, helping to smooth the skin; Barrier-repair ingredients, like ceramides and the polyhydroxy acid (PHA) gluconolactone, replace natural fats and skin conditioners, helping the skin barrier to function optimally.

Most products are formulated with a combination of ingredients – so it’s best to choose a moisturiser based on your skin type and/or skin concern.

What are the benefits?

The simplest of face moisturisers prevent and hydrate dry skin, but that’s not all they can do. With continued use, moisturisers can improve the skin barrier. Moisturisers with anti-ageing ingredients can also soothe sensitive skin and improve skin tone and texture, while helping skin to look firmer and healthier. Using a moisturiser over a serum will help lock in the serum actives and nutrients.

NEOSTRATA RESTORE Bionic Body Lotion 200ml – €54.95

Lightweight feel, high strength action! This mild, non-irritating lotion is designed to soothe dry, reactive skin for face and body. Formulated with a powerful 15% Polyhydroxy Acid (PHA) blend which acts as a humectant, attracting and binding moisture to the skin. Formulated to gently exfoliate, smoothing the rough, dry skin on the face and body while providing restorative antioxidants to help protect against environmental factors. This reparative cream provides intense hydration and revitalises the look of stressed skin. Lightweight, but hard working, it is ideal for dry and sensitive skins, and is ideal for after-sun soothing and calming. It is also perfect for post-peel, and post-tattoo healing and repairing.

NEOSTRATA Pure Hyaluronic Acid Biocellulose Mask – €12.95

Even the thirstiest of skins will enjoy this deliciously hydrating mask. Saturated with pure hyaluronic acid, this replenishing treatment mask provides intense hydration to help plump and smooth skin. Due to its low molecular HA weight, it penetrates deeper into the skin for better long-lasting results. Perfect for dehydrated summer skin, fifteen minutes of masking will go a long way to help stimulate collagen production and attract moisture to the skin.

