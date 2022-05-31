SHEIN teams up with Know Your Lemons to fight breast cancer.

SHEIN has teamed up with the Know Your Lemons Foundation to launch the SHEIN X KNOW YOUR LEMONS collection. The collection consists of 20 iconic items available on https://eur.shein.com/, with SHEIN donating 10% of sales of this collection to the Know Your Lemons Foundation, helping promote early detection for breast cancer.

SHEIN X KNOW YOUR LEMONS collection is made up of lingerie, loungewear, tank tops and t-shirts, with the dynamic color tones of lemon yellow and sweet pink.

This is a collection full of hope, love and courage. Combining the soft sensuality and vitality, the SHEIN X KNOW YOUR LEMONS collection features simplistic silhouettes, effortless design and comfort ambience created to listen to the rhythms of your body.

SHEIN X KNOW YOUR LEMONS campaign helps to raise breast cancer awareness with the global non-profit charity, and to empower women with powerful education related to the early detection of the signs and symptoms of breast cancer. They hope to remind women of self-care, regular check-ups with their ‘lemons’ and the importance of screening to stay on top of any changes.

SHEIN is dedicated to getting people involved in knowing more about breast cancer, caring for their body and loving themselves. Using the Know Your Lemons APP, available on Apple and Google Play stores, the users are empowered with early detection knowledge for breast cancer, including the 12 signs of breast cancer, a risk assessment quiz and personalized screening recommendations. It even helps track your period. This is how Know Your Lemons Foundation is saving lives through powerful education, which is in line with the mission of SHEIN to keep striving to do better, especially by supporting women's health.

According to Breast Cancer Ireland, one in nine people will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. Yes surprisingly, only 2% of women know all the signs of breast cancer AND only two in five people are confident about recognizing the changes to their breasts that could be a sign of cancer.

