‘Sheeranville’ is a thing: So, Ed has bought 4 houses next to each other

There comes a point in everyone's life when they just need to throw caution to the wind and buy four houses next to each other, right?

Yeah. we're not quite convinced either, but then again, we're not Mr Ed Sheeran.

According to emerging reports this morning, the singer has purchased four houses alongside each other in a Suffolk village approximately two hours outside of London.

Ed, who recently got engaged to his long-term girlfriend Cherry Seaborn, is the talk of residents in the area, with neighbours dubbing the move the birth of 'Sheeranville'.

The 26-year-old star has essentially created his own country estate with the extravagant purchases – a move which neighbours eagerly welcome.

"He is just a down to earth Suffolk boy at heart, so who can blame him for wanting to settle down here? It is a lovely part of the world," one villager told the press.

The buildings will feature a custom-made pub, underground cinema, swimming pool, jacuzzi and two entertainment rooms. Natch.

Suffolk Coastal District Council approved Mr Sheeran's plans last September.