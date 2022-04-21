‘She said yes!’: Sofia Richie shares gorgeous engagement snaps

American socialite Sofia Richie has announced the wonderful news that she and her music executive boyfriend Elliot Grainge have gotten engaged!

Taking to social media on Wednesday evening, the 23-year-old influencer announced her engagement by sharing a series of stunning proposal snaps.

In these gorgeous photos, you can see that Elliot got down on one knee outside as the couple were surrounded by candles and rose petals. Meanwhile, Sofia might have been taken by surprise as she holds her hands up to her face.

In the next photo, Sofia gives her 7.2M Instagram followers a real glimpse at her beautiful engagement ring, which seems to feature a classic one stone design.

“Forever isn’t long enough,” Sofia lovingly wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, 29-year-old Elliot shared the special news to his own Instagram page as well, sharing a sweet snap of the newly engaged couple kissing by fire-light, Sofia’s sparkling bling clearly in view. “She said yes,” he simply penned in the caption.

It has been known that Sofia and Elliot have been in a relationship since April, 2021. Prior to this, Sofia was in an on-again off-again relationship with reality star Scott Disick, which ended in August 2020.

Both Sofia and Elliot come from notable families, with the bride-to-be the daughter of famed singer Lionel Richie, and the sister of The Simple Life’s Nicole Richie. Meanwhile, her godfather was the late Michael Jackson.

Following the family business, Elliot is the son of Lucian Grainge, who is the Chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group and his uncle, Nigel Grainge, is the founder of Ensign Records.

Huge congratulations to both Sofia and Elliot on their exciting engagement news – we’re sure their nuptials will be as lavish as ever!