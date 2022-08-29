Shaun of the Dead’s Trisha Goddard reveals she is married

Congratulations are in order for television presenter Trisha Goddard as she has announced that she is a married woman.

The Trisha Goddard Show host took to Instagram this morning, Monday, August 29, to share the exciting news to her followers.

The 64-year-old posted a photo of two white mugs in front of a flower arrangement. One of the mugs read, ‘#Mr Boo 28th August 2022’, while the other read, ‘#Mrs Boo 28th August 2022”.

Credit: Instagram

Goddard, who appeared in Shaun of the Dead, captioned the photo, “The most magical, loving day… August 28th 2022”, followed by a ring and heart emoji.

Many famous faces took to the comments to congratulate Trisha on her wonderful news. Good Morning Britain’s Dr Amir Khan wrote, “Congratulations my darling, you deserve every happiness”.

“Congratulations I’m so happy for you both”, penned presenter Angela Bishop, while fashion designer Scott Hensall added, “Congratulations darling”.

Many fans of the You Are What You Eat presenter also rushed to the comments to share congratulatory messages for Trisha following her joyous news.

“Oh Wow! That is lovely news… so happy for you”, wrote one fan. A second said, “So over the moon for you my beautiful Trisha”.

Credit: Instagram

“Aww that’s amazing news. Many congratulations to you and Mr Boo. Wishing you all the love, luck and happiness in the world”, added a third fan.

Trisha announced her engagement in January of this year when she shared a video of herself showing a gorgeous ring on her finger with the caption, "So mid-hike I thought #boo as breaking out the usual snack of almonds or mandarins or bottles of water… ummm…. Man broke out #jewelz. It g'wan be Mrs @boo well soon….".

"Been together 4 years…. He makes me laugh, looks after me, is a kid with me… I'm so frickin' HAPPY with him, learned about bomp-bomp with him… and before you ask, no…. I'm not pregnant".

She joked, "When you 64 and more scared o' yo' kids than what yo' Mammy and Pappy g'wan say! But moi? I'm on bloody Cloud Nine! Dis Man, innit!".

Goddard has mostly kept her relationship private and has not shared any snaps of her husband as of yet. Congratulations again to the happy pair!