Shaughna Phillips shares health update amid pregnancy with second child

Shaughna Phillips has given a candid update on her pregnancy.

In June, the former Love Island star announced that she is expecting her second child with her boyfriend, Billy Webb. The couple are already parents to their two-year-old daughter Lucia, who was born in April 2023.

Now, after revealing that she is set to welcome another daughter, Shaughna has opened up about her pregnancy experience so far.

Last night, the 31-year-old took to Instagram to release a 29 week pregnancy video update.

“I am supposed to be going to Ireland at the end of September to put a picture of this baby’s ultrasound on my dad’s grave. I did that with Lucia and I don’t actually know why I’ve left it so late, to be honest,” Shaughna began.

“They basically told me they wouldn’t give me a fit to fly certificate because my placenta is currently low lying. I have another scan at 32 weeks, so if my placenta hasn’t moved then I won’t be getting a fit to fly certificate. To be honest, now they’ve said that to me, I’m just a little bit cautious anyway. It’s not the end of the world, I can go another time. So yeah, I probably won’t be going there,” she admitted.

“I had a midwife appointment today, and she told me that if my placenta hasn’t moved enough to now not be deemed low-lying, I will be having my C-section between 37 to 38 weeks. Considering I'm 29 weeks tomorrow, that is in less than 10 weeks, and that is scary. I don’t know why, it just feels really, really close,” the reality star confessed.

“Obviously, I would like to hold out as late as possible, but she said to me that with low-lying placenta, the risks of bleeding and whatnot are high. You’ve got to take your current baby into consideration. I need to make sure that I’m as healthy as I can be for Lucia,” Shaughna added.

Shaughna initially revealed her pregnancy with her second child on June 22, by sharing a video on Instagram with the simple caption: “Adding a little more love to our family…”