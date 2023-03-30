Shaughna Phillips calls out ‘unhelpful horror stories’ from fans

Shaughna Phillips has pleaded with her fans to stop sending their ‘horror induction stories’ and negative opinions on the procedure following a pregnancy update she shared yesterday.

The former Love Island star revealed she is past her due date and is booked in to have her baby induced on Sunday.

Since making the announcement, Shaughna has faced negative comments from her fans.

Speaking on her Instagram Stories, the 28-year-old said, “A polite request, please refrain from sending me your horror stories of being induced, or your opinions on why me being induced is wrong for my baby”.

“I appreciate you may mean well, but it is not helpful. As a first time mum, you will know the anxiety I am already feeling”.

“The last thing I need to hear is horrible experiences or being mum shamed”.

The former reality TV star went on to thank fans for the positive comments she’s been getting. “Thank you for all the lovely messages I’ve received, they far outweigh the negative ones”.

Phillips shared a pregnancy update with her 1.4M Instagram followers yesterday with a selfie and messages explaining her latest plan for labour.

“If I didn’t have a filter on my face one of my followers would definitely call an ambulance for me”, she started.

“Induction booked for Sunday. My March babe clearly wants to be an April babe like their mama”.

At the start of this month, Shaughna revealed she was in the early stages of labour after a quick hospital dash.

At the time, she explained, “Home now, baby still tucked up nicely, and waiting for nature to do it’s thang”.

Shaughna announced she was expecting her first child back in October with a sweet video of her holding up a positive pregnancy test, getting scans done and telling her loved ones the exciting news.