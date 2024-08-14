Shaughna Phillips addresses criticisms over weight loss journey

Shaughna Phillips has hit back at criticisms she has received over her journey with weight loss.

The former Love Island star has recently been sharing her experience with weight loss, after she received an obesity diagnosis following the birth of her daughter Lucia last April.

Yesterday, the 30-year-old took to Instagram to reveal some snaps of herself in a bikini, which she later described as a “mum tum sandwich”.

Shaughna went on to write: “I don’t know if I can tighten the skin on my belly, but I also don’t care? That’s where my lil babe called home for 9 months.”

The reality star then went on to receive many intrusive comments about her weight loss, including direct questions about her methods.

Shaughna later took to her Instagram stories to directly respond to the comments, as she expressed her frustrations.

“I’ve literally been sharing everything that I’ve been doing with my weight loss since July last year. The highs, the lows, all the struggles, and now I’m finally at a place where I feel confident,” she stated in a video.

“I just find it so defeating every time I share a post where I’m like, ‘Yay me!’, and I’ve been getting arguments about people saying it’s overnight,” she added.

In a follow-up written post, Shaughna continued: “Whenever I post a picture where my weight loss is evident, I expect questions, and have absolutely no problem with answering them. But when I'm asked the same question literally 100's of times, l assume that I don't need to reply to every single one of them, as surely one response answers them all?”

“Secondly, when I'm told it's overnight, I must have had surgery, I must be using weight loss aids, I find it SO annoying. I have been losing weight SLOWLY, CONSISTENTLY & HEALTHILY for over a year,” the mum-of-one penned.

“I have documented what I've been doing, I've shared doctors appointments, my walks, my struggles, the lot. So to have my hard work minimised is so frustrating,” Shaughna admitted, before concluding her message by writing: “Enough of the negativity, thank you all for the lovely comments, they don't go unnoticed.”