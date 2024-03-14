‘Shameless’ fans support Tina Malone as she reveals death of husband

Tina Malone has announced the heartbreaking news that her husband Paul has passed away.

The Shameless actress admitted she is 'heartbroken' and ‘devastated’ by the loss in an emotional statement she shared online.

Many fans of Tina’s have shared their condolences with her across social media following Paul’s passing.

Credit: Tina Malone Twitter

Tina took to X, formally known as Twitter, to announce her husband’s tragic death to her 22.8K followers.

She wrote, “ It’s with total heartbreak I write this my husband Paul chase Malone passed away this morning we are totally devastated”.

Many X users replied to Tina’s message with thoughtful words for the Brookside actress and her family.

One fan wrote, “I’m truly sorry for your loss. My condolences to you and your family”.

Credit: Tina Malone Twitter

“I’m so sorry for your loss and will keep you in my thoughts xx”, penned a second.

A third fan said, “I'm so sorry to read this Tina, thoughts and prayers with you and your family x”.

The Celebrity Big Brother star, who took part in the sixth series of the reality show, has not revealed what caused Paul’s passing as of yet.

Credit: Tina Malone Twitter

Tina and Paul got married in 2010 and went on to welcome their daughter Flame into the world in 2013.

In 2019, Malone announced that she and Chase had gone their separate ways but a year later, revealed that they were rekindling their relationship and giving their marriage another try.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Tina and her family at this difficult time.