Shailene Woodley confirms Big Little Lies will return for season three

A third season of Big Little Lies is officially in the works!

Since late 2023, rumours have been swirling that HBO’s Emmy-winning series Big Little Lies would be returning for a third season.

The psychological dark comedy – which is based on the book of the same name by Liane Moriarty – initially debuted as a miniseries in February 2017, with an all-female leading cast comprised of Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern and Zoë Kravitz.

Following its critical acclaim, Big Little Lies was later commissioned for a second season, based on new material from Moriarty. Hollywood legend Meryl Streep also joined the cast for season two, which aired in June 2019.

Now, following reports that Mr. and Mrs. Smith co-creator and showrunner Francesca Sloane has been hired to write the pilot episode of season three, one of the show’s leading women has spoken out to confirm the speculation.

Last night, Shailene Woodley – who plays single mother Jane Chapman in the beloved drama – took to her Instagram stories to reveal that production on season three is going ahead.

The 33-year-old uploaded two photos of her with her co-stars Laura Dern and Zoë Kravitz, with the caption: “We ARE so back … Big Little Lies 3, you ready???”

Credit: Shailene Woodley / Instagram

Also tagging Reese Witherspoon’s production company Hello Sunshine, Shailene went on to tease: “Cause ….. it's happening…”

Yesterday (September 11), it was reported by Deadline that HBO has hired Francesca Sloane to write the script for the first episode of season three, which is currently in development.

Sloane will be an executive producer on season three, along with series creator David. E. Kelley and actors Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman.

The latest update on Big Little Lies’ return comes over a year after Witherspoon initially hinted that season three was in the works.

Last January, Reese was asked at the Golden Globes if speculation surrounding Big Little Lies’ third season was true.

“Yes! I mean, we are working on it. We’re working on it, yeah. Nic and I have been working on it a lot,” she exclaimed in an interview with Variety.

A scheduled release date for Big Little Lies season three has yet to be unveiled.