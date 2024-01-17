Sex Education actress joins cast of The White Lotus season 3

Five actors have been announced as new additions to The White Lotus cast for season 3.

Among them is Sex Education star Aimee Lou Wood, known for her role as Aimee Gibbs in the much-loved Netflix series.

The White Lotus’ streaming service HBO announced the exciting news on social media.

Taking to Instagram, HBO revealed that along with Aimee Lou Wood, the stars joining the cast are Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Sam Nivola and Patrick Schwarzenegger.

In the caption of the post, the network explained, “Readying rooms for the newest arrivals. Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Sam Nivola, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Aimee Lou Wood have joined the cast of Season 3 of the HBO Original series #TheWhiteLotus”.

Details about what characters the actors will be playing in The White Lotus haven't been made public yet.

Aimee Lou Wood is best-known for acting in Sex Education, Walton Goggins is known for his previous role in The Hateful Eight, while Sarah Catherine Hook is known for starring in The Conjuring 3.

Sam Nivola is recognised for his role in Maestro, and Patrick Schwarzenegger, son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, has previously starred in The Terminal List.

Many fans of the show rushed to X, formally known as Twitter, to share their excitement about the new actors joining the series.

One fan wrote, “Yall this seasons gonna top s2 we got our girl aimee yessss”.

“This is good casting right here”, penned a second X user, while another viewer added, “OMG this is the best news ever”.

These five stars aren’t the only new faces joining the cast as newcomers Michelle Monaghan, Jason Isaacs, Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul and Parker Posey were previously announced among others set to star in the show.

The highly-anticipated third season of the hit series is set to take place in Thailand, but a release date hasn’t been confirmed as of yet as it was pushed back following strikes.