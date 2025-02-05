Sex and the City’s Kristin Davis speaks out about Kim Cattrall rift

Kristin Davis has given a rare comment on her friendship split from Kim Cattrall.

Back in 1998, the two actresses debuted in Sex and the City, alongside their two other co-stars, Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon.

However, following the show’s six seasons and two feature films, it was revealed that there was a fracture between Kim and her fellow cast members, and that the Canadian actress had broken off contact with them.

Credit: HBO

Since then, Kim has not appeared on screen with her co-stars. The 68-year-old only made a brief appearance in season two of the spin-off And Just Like That, via a phone call sequence with Sarah’s character Carrie.

Now, as the group’s split from Kim continues, Kristin Davis has chosen to open up about where she stands with her castmate.

In an interview with People to promote her new Sex and the City podcast, titled Are You a Charlotte?, Kristin reflected on the moment that she was first cast as Charlotte York.

Credit: HBO

“There was a weird alchemy that happens with us and our characters but also with us and each other. Chemistry is something you can’t plan on. We were just so excited that the four of us [women] were the cast — that was unheard of, really — and that we were gonna be in Manhattan, filming on the streets,” she recalled.

Kristin, who continues to star in And Just Like That with Cynthia and Sarah, later addressed her thoughts on Kim.

Credit: HBO

“I haven’t seen her in a very long time. In my mind, we worked together, we did this amazing thing together. I’m doing this podcast to talk about what is different now, what we might have gotten wrong. I want to celebrate her part of the show. Because it’s a huge, huge part,” Kristin praised.

“It needs to be celebrated, respected and held up. That is my goal, not to stir up drama. Also, since this show ended and the movies ended, she said she wished we wouldn’t talk about her anymore. I want to honour that,” she added.