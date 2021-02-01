Seven ways to make 2021 a plastic-free year

It’s wonderful to finally have January behind us – it seemed to be the longest month ever! If, like us, you put off making life changes, then we’ve got just the thing to kick start a small change which will have a huge lasting impact.

Irish company Mother Reusables makes sustainable, luxury bottles for adults and kids, with beautiful designs ideal for the desk or in the great outdoors. The brand was only launched last summer with the mission to help banish needless mass plastic consumption, whilst also creating stylish reusables that are a joy to use and own. The design behind the bottles, created by world-renowned artists, via virtual consultations brought the passion project to life.

We spoke to the team and asked them to share the small changes we can make to have a life changing impact. Here goes:

Make tea and coffee before you go on a car journey, a trip to the park or a day of chores using your Mother Reusables thermal bottle which keeps hot drinks warm for up to 12 hours. Banish your plastic bottle habit and fill up your 500ml Mother Reusables bottle before you hit the gym, the bike trail or trip to the shops. You will save yourself up to €3.00 per trip if you are prone to buying plastic water bottles whilst on the go. That is at least €24.00 a month if you buy two plastic bottles of water a week. For the little ones, make some hot chocolates for a trip to the park and put them in your children’s sized Mother Reusables bottle (330ml). Banish juice cartons and other disposable bottles for school, sending them in each day with their own reusable bottle, built to last. The kids will love the little penguins and doggies on each bottle. Keep a spare Mother Reusables bottle in your car and fill up whenever you are on the go instead of getting caught out and having to buy another bottle of water. Give the gift of sustainability to a friend and buy a Mother Reusables bottle for anyone hoping to spend more time outdoors this Spring. Encourage wellness to anyone making better health part of their 2021 routine and gift them a Mother Reusables bottle for water, soups, hot healthy snacks or smoothies. Go hiking and make soup for your Mother Reusables bottle and enjoy it when you reach the summit!

All bottles come with a one-year warranty to guarantee customer satisfaction and can be purchased online or from stores such as Avoca, Reuzi and Designist.

You can also buy direct from www.motherreusables.com.