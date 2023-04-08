Seven opulent Airbnbs in Thailand to fulfill your "White Lotus" fantasies

Thailand is a popular destination for tourists from around the world, so it’s no surprise that HBO announced the third season of the Golden Globe-winning TV series “The White Lotus” will be filmed in the gorgeous country. According to Reuters Thailand attracted more than 11 million foreign visitors in 2022, most of whom go to relax on tropical beaches, have a cultural experience at Buddhist temples, or soak in the energy of bustling cities like Bangkok and Chiang Mai.

Here’s a sampling of some of the most luxurious Airbnb stays in Thailand – be it by the glittering shores of Ko Samui or amidst the lush hills of Chiang Mai.

Naam Sawan , Ko Samui

Your own private sanctuary awaits at this modern Cape Yamu villa, set in an oceanfront forest on Phuket’s lush northern coast. Renowned designers Philippe Starck and Jean-Michel Gathy bring style and grandeur to alfresco spaces and master suites in this beautiful villa. Sip your favorite cocktail at the pool bar, and lounge amidst contemporary art pieces in the dramatic pitched-roof salon upstairs.

Koh Koon , Ko Samui

A vast deck and infinity pool are draped over the hillside at this soaring stone-clad pavilion estate outside Chaweng. Stone footpaths crisscross the verdant lawn linking the villas, and an aged-wood dining table seats 18 in the main house's vaulted great room. Retreat indoors for pool or foosball, or try the putting green while your personal chef preps dinner.

Samujana Eight , Ko Samui

Perfect for a smaller group of 8 pax, giant boulders edge up against the poolside terrace at this modern villa tucked into a rocky outcrop overlooking Ko Samui’s western cape, Plai Laem. Pass through floor-to-ceiling glass doors in nearly every room and soak in your lush jungle surroundings, or head up to the second-level deck for an elevated view above the treetops.

Suralai , Ko Samui

Suralai means home of the angels in Thai mythology. From its mountaintop perch, Villa Suralai offers incredible views of Samui’s lush canopy and the ocean. Decorated with rich wood tones, sleek furniture, and plenty of floor-to-ceiling glass, Suralai offers six luxurious en-suite bedrooms – making this contemporary villa perfect for a family beach vacation, a golf trip with friends, and any other occasion worth celebrating in style.

Riverside Exquisite Villa , Chiang Mai

East meets west in this sprawling Lanna-style teak house by the Ping River. Featuring a large collection of local artworks and unique antiques, the heritage property spanning over two rai (3,200sqm) comprises three villas, lush gardens, a pool, spacious sala (outdoor covered balcony) and gym.

Private Thai Manor , Chiang Mai

Sireeampan is a Thai manor-inspired property circa 1780, featuring eleven exquisitely designed suites set in a private compound. The luxurious property offers a huge swimming pool, dining room, piano lounge, fitness centre, spa suite with steam room and sauna, mini theatre and even your own karaoke suite.

Cha Cha Moon Luxury Lakeside Villa , Chiang Mai

This private villa built on a lake offers stunning views of rice fields and mountains, surrounded by a river and extensive private grounds. The property includes a large luxurious main house, three smaller houses and an 18 meter mineral water pool; with countless hidden spots to relax, meditate and enjoy some yoga.

For more summer getaways, check out Airbnb’s ‘Sawasdee Songkran’ (Hello, Thai New Year) wishlist. The wishlist features rejuvenating retreats by the beach, forests and mountains across the Land of Smiles, inspired by Airbnb and Spotify’s latest playlist collaboration of relaxing Thai pop songs, “เหนื่อยนักพักก่อน” (Let’s Get Some Rest).

Note:

All stays referenced are intended purely to inspire and illustrate. Airbnb does not recommend or endorse specific stay or experience listings on the Airbnb platform.