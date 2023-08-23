Serena Williams welcomes her second child with husband Alexis

Serena Williams is now a mum-of-two!

The retired tennis champion has announced the arrival of her second child, alongside her husband Alexis Ohanian.

The couple are now parents to another beautiful baby girl, joining their five-year-old daughter Olympia.

Serena chose to take to Instagram last night to share the exciting news. The 41-year-old posted a sweet snap of the new family-of-four beaming together.

In the caption of her post, Serena simply chose to reveal the name that the proud parents have chosen for their daughter.

“Adira River Ohanian,” she wrote lovingly.

Meanwhile, over on his own Instagram account, dad Alexis treated his followers to a candid photo of the moment Olympia met her baby sister for the first time.

“I'm grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful. @serenawilliams you've now given me another incomparable gift — you're the GMOAT,” the 40-year-old praised, referring to his wife as the ‘Greatest Mother Of All Time’.

Many famous faces have since taken to social media to congratulate Serena and Alexis on their new bundle of joy.

Credit: Alexis Ohanian Instagram

“Congratulations @serenawilliams sending love to you and your beautiful family,” penned model Naomi Campbell.

“So sweet! Welcome precious princess!” replied singer Ciara.

“Congratulations to the entire family from both of us!” added fellow tennis alum Billie Jean King.

Serena and Alexis initially announced their pregnancy in May of this year, eight months after she retired from professional tennis.

The couple chose to debut their pregnancy on the night of the prestigious Met Gala. Before the event took place, Serena and Alexis took part in a photoshoot in their glamorous outfits, during which the expectant mum showed off her growing bump.

“Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala,” Serena teased at the time.

Serena and Alexis became parents for the first time in September 2017, with the arrival of daughter Olympia. Two months later, the new parents tied the knot after two years of dating.