Seoulista Beauty x SHEmazing Christmas Giveaway!

We have teamed up with Seoulista Beauty® to give away a range of their luxurious gift sets that promise to elevate skincare and haircare rituals, delivering a radiant, flawless complexion, and silky locks. With an array of options to choose from, these thoughtfully curated gift sets make for perfect presents for loved ones or indulgent treats for yourself.

We are giving away 4 of the:

Gorgeously Glossy Great Hair Day Kit (£23.49 / €24.99 – WORTH £35.99 / €36.99)

For gorgeously glossy hair, the Gorgeously Glossy Great Hair Day Kit is the ideal choice for winter worn, over-styled locks.

This kit includes:

2x Seoulista Glossy Locks® Hair Mask – Infused with hyaluronic acid, camellia oil, and keratin, this hair mask deeply nourishes and restores gloss to dry and damaged hair.

– Infused with hyaluronic acid, camellia oil, and keratin, this hair mask deeply nourishes and restores gloss to dry and damaged hair. 1x Seoulista Silky Locks® Headband – A luxurious headband designed to protect hair from the damaging effects of friction, reduce flyways, and keep hair away from the face during morning and evening routines.

Seoulista Beauty’s Christmas gift sets are available from www.seoulistabeauty.com, Boots, Tesco, Dunnes Stores, Avoca, Kilkenny Design, Millies, Skin Nerd and leading pharmacies nationwide.

Giveaway Time:

To be in with a chance of winning one of the four sets, fill in your details below.