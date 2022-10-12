Seoulista Beauty launches New Daily Skincare System

Global innovator Seoulista Beauty has created an exciting, first-to-market skincare system to add to their line-up of multi-award-winning products. Elevate your daily skincare ritual with NEW Seoulista Super Serums, a supercharged range of 3 concentrated formulations designed to address specific skincare concerns, including hydration, brightening, and calming. In addition the NEW Seoulista Cryo Cool Tool delivers the soothing effects of ice; this innovative skincare device cools, de-puffs and lifts the complexion to a healthy, radiant glow. Powerful alone, better together, Seoulista have designed the Super Serums to be used in tandem with the Cryo Cool Tool to create a high-performance daily skincare ritual, without the hassle.

The Skincare System

Created by dermatologists, the next-generation serums fuse potent botanical extracts with high-performance ingredients that are lightweight and easy to absorb. These powerhouse serums are conveniently contained in a unique airless pump that dispenses the perfect amount needed to cover your face and neck in a single application.

NEW Seoulista Cryo Cool Skin Tool

The dispensing nozzle slots neatly into the NEW Seoulista Cryo Cool Skin Tool, harnessing the power of cryo-technology, the thick, aluminium cooling plate remains icy cool, even if stored at room temperature for convenient use anytime, anywhere.

Created by dermatologists, when the Seoulista Cryo Cool is placed on to the skin, the cold therapy constricts the blood vessels, causing blood to rush away from the face, helping to decrease puffiness, and reduce inflammation. Improving circulation, when new blood returns renewed with fresh nutrients, this helps to brighten and firm the complexion for a healthy glow without the redness or irritation.

The combined benefit enables the three Seoulista Super Serums to be more easily absorbed into the skin as the cold therapy stimulates the skin to allows our potent formulations to more easily penetrate the skin's surface.

Seoulista Hydration Super Serum is infused with multi-dimensional hyaluronic acids, each with a different molecular structure. The tri-molecular hyaluronic acid has the power to immediately quench the skin’s surface and also reach the deeper layers of the dermis, dramatically increasing hydration, and moisturising skin from the inside out.

Other ingredients include:

Vitamin B5 helps to stimulate the skin’s natural repair process and restore the skin's hydration balance.

In addition to boosting hydration, Centella Asiatica also helps soothe skin conditions caused by our environments, such as eczema and psoriasis.

Allantoin is an effective anti-irritant, calming and soothing sensitive and stressed-out skin.

Seoulista Brightening Super Serum is infused with a powerful combination of brightening agents that help to clarify the complexion and protect the skin. Combined with a blend of deeply hydrating ingredients, this supercharged serum helps replenish moisture reservoirs, leaving the skin feeling comfortable – never tight nor sticky.

Other Ingredients include:

Niacinamide helps to smooth skin texture and improve skin clarity.

Bisabolol helps treat pigmentation and lighten dark spots for a more even-toned complexion.

Squalane is a one-stop shop for skincare. Among other benefits, it boosts hydration, balances oil, targets sunspots, and protects the skin barrier.

Designed to care for sensitive skins, Seoulista Calming Super Serum is infused with a gentle blend of hi-tech skin soothers and calming natural botanicals. The secret of its success lies in its powerhouse Cicaplex complex which provides anti-inflammatory and soothing relief to red, irritated, and stressed-out skin.

Other ingredients include:

Witch hazel water helps prevent the oxidative stress caused by environmental aggressors, while eliminating excess oil for a more balanced complexion.

Naturally antibacterial eucalyptus leaf helps to strengthen the skin barrier, healing, moisturising and calming the skin.

Centella Asiatica boosts collagen synthesis, soothing, regenerating and smoothing the complexion.

How To Use:

Cleanse your face thoroughly. Press the button on top of the serum to dispense a pea-size amount and blend the product onto the face and neck area.

If using with the Seoulista Cryo Cool tool (pictured), remove the handle from the top of the tool and insert the serum bottle into the tool, turning clockwise until fully secure. Press the button on top of the serum to dispense and massage the face with the tool until the serum is fully absorbed. Use both morning and evening.

The Seoulista Super Serums range (RRP: €24 each) and Seoulista Cryo Cool (Seoulista Cryo Cool RRP: €25) are available from Irish Pharmacies, Dunnes Stores and from www.seoulistabeauty.com.