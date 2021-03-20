Seoulista Beauty launches Fresh Skin Facial Mist to soothe stressed-out skin

With daily mask wearing, many of us are suffering from ‘maskne’. Those with pre-existing skin conditions, while wearing masks, have also noticed a sharp increase in acne, eczema and dermatitis as well as increased overall skin sensitivity. Seoulista Beauty® has responded with an innovative solution, creating a one-step treatment spray, which hydrates and refreshes dry, irritated and acne-prone skin.

The Seoulista Beauty Fresh Skin Facial Mist is designed to help calm, soothe and hydrate skin irritation and redness. Simply spritz in the morning before applying the rest of your skincare regime.

Calming and soothing Centella Asiastica (also known as Cica) and Panthenol help to reduce inflammation and strengthen the skin’s natural barrier. Potent antioxidants, Hibiscus and Blueberry Extract help suppress acne bacteria and protect the skin from environmental aggressors. Nature’s protector, Trehalose, which can survive in even the harshest conditions, helps skin to retain moisture. Skin restoring Adenosine helps smooth and refine for a healthy glow.

How does it work?

Delivered as a cooling veil across the skin’s surface, the combination of soothing, hydrating and protecting ingredients instantly get to work once in contact with your skin, helping to minimise redness, reduce irritation and calm inflammation.

How should I use it?

Shake well before use, close your eyes and spray directly onto the skin, ensuring that your face is completely covered. If you wish to top up throughout the day directly onto makeup, hold the spray at an arms-length away.

How does it benefit?

Daily aggressors such as weather, pollution, and mask-wearing cause your skin to lose its natural glow and radiance as the day progresses. Sized for on-the-go use, Fresh Skin Facial Mist™ instantly envelops the top layer of the skin with its core ingredients, calming inflammation, boosting hydration and creating a new barrier against environmental stressors.

It's also:

Suitable for mask wearers and city lifestyles

Quick and convenient – the perfect solution to soothe problematic or sensitive skin from mask wearing.

A blend of soothing, protecting and hydrating ingredients

Vegan and cruelty-free

Fresh Skin Facial Mist is a caring formulation which leaves your complexion looking and feeling hydrated, calm and soothed, helping to instantly renew your skin confidence. Seoulista Beauty is available from www.seoulistabeauty.com and from stores and pharmacies nationwide. RRP: €14.95