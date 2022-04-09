​​​​​​​Sensitive scalp?  Here’s the lowdown on how to soothe it.

Just like our skin, our scalp can have its sensitive moments too. Migraines, tension headaches, and autoimmune disorders like psoriasis can all cause the scalp to become inflamed, irritated and painful. Sunburns, rashes, wounds and insect bites also commonly cause scalp tenderness.

Klorane’s expertly developed Peony range soothes the scalp and provides relief from dryness, itchiness and discomfort. It is perfectly pink and powered by plants, the beautifully scented soothing and anti-irritating shampoo and conditioner is a calming treat for sensitive scalps.

Our skin can react for several reasons, irritable products, poor diet or simply the daily stresses of life but unlike the skin on our face, the scalp is often forgotten and never pampered.

Klorane Peony Shampoo 200ml RRP €11.50

Experts in active plant-based formulas, Klorane Laboratories explore the world to select the most appropriate plant species and obtain the richest extracts to give you healthy, beautiful hair.

Since 1994, the laboratories at botanical French haircare brand Klorane have been using Peony to care for the most sensitive scalps. At the heart of the roots of Chinese peony hides an incredibly soothing natural active ingredient, paeoniflorin.

Klorane’s Peony range, enriched with Peony extract, restores comfort and alleviates dryness in the scalp while creating a zen effect through its relaxing fragrance.

Klorane Peony Conditioner 150ml RRP €13.50

For another delicate addition to your daily haircare routine, add in the iconic Klorane Gentle Oat Dry Shampoo to prolong the time between washes while saving water and time. In just 2 minutes, your hair’s volume and texture is restored and the balance of your scalp is respected. Also available in tinted for dark hair.

Klorane Oat Milk Dry Shampoos 150ml RRP €12.50

Klorane products are available from Irish pharmacies nationwide and online at Millies.ie.