Send a flower to a man in your life this November to show you care

Galway businesswoman Aveline O’Sullivan has built her business, Bloom in a Box, around delivering support and kind words during both happy and more challenging times. Her latest campaign is designed to break the stigma around men’s mental health and encourage them to open up and #LiftTheLid on their emotions during November.

#LiftTheLid, launched today at BloominaBox.com encourages people to gift a single bloom to a man in their life, to let them know someone is thinking about them and to start a conversation.

As part of the initiative, Bloom in a Box will donate €1 to Mental Health Ireland (MHI) for every order for the rest of 2020.

Bloom in a box is one single flower, elegantly presented in a gorgeous gift box. It has a water vial, so it reaches its destination in perfect condition, and looks stunning as a long-lasting display around the home or at a bedside.

Sunflowers, orchids, gerbera, and peonies are among the selection of beautiful blooms to choose from. And the site has inspirational and uplifting quotes to help the sender decide on an apt message to travel with their gift.

“With the many stresses of late, people are really struggling, and we are trying to encourage men to speak out about their feelings, especially during lockdown”, Aveline O’ Sullivan says.

“In the past, there has been a sense of negativity around men expressing their emotions and talking about what is bothering them. In 2020, we have progressed in so many ways and everyone should be encouraged to #LifttheLid on their emotions so we can support each other and emerge stronger” the Galway mum and Businesswoman says.

Bloom in a Box is a simple business concept launched by Aveline O’ Sullivan in Galway last year to reinvent the gifting of flowers. The company mission statement is to deliver kindness, one box at a time!

As well as being affordable, and quickly delivered in perfect condition, the single bloom is a subtle rather than ostentatious kindness, perfect for any gender, Aveline O’ Sullivan says.

“A bouquet is not always appropriate at certain times, whereas a single flower has power and meaning. It represents a moment, and simply says I’m thinking of you and we can get through this”.

To encourage someone to #LifttheLid and support mental health charities nationwide, Bloom in a Box gifts can be ordered on www.BloominaBox.com.