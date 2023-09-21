Selling the OC’s Gio Helou announces birth of son & shares name

Gio Helou is now a dad!

Congratulations are in order for Gio and his wife Tiffany as they have welcomed their first child into the world together.

The Selling the OC star revealed that the couple’s son arrived two weeks earlier than his expected due date as he was born on Saturday, September 16.

Explaining that the birth was ‘beautiful’, the new parents shared an insight into the day their bundle of joy was born.

Sharing the news of their son’s birth with People, Gio and Tiffany firstly announced their son’s name.

The little one is named Theodore Georges Helou, and the couple plan on nicknaming him Teddy. They revealed the name Theodore is special to them as it’s Greek for ‘gift of God’, which is significant for them as they admitted he was, “our gift after 2 years of trying for a baby”.

Reflecting on bringing his wife to hospital as she went into labour, the real estate agent said, “The drive could not have been one minute longer, because her labour screams were just noises that I have never heard in my life. I abided by zero traffic laws getting her to that hospital. Stop signs were invisible”.

Tiffany then shared the details of her birth story, saying, “My contractions started in the late morning, and I had planned to labour at home as long as possible”.

“The pain is hard to describe, but even in the worst moments when the contractions were coming hard and fast, I knew it was getting us closer to meeting our son, so it was all worth it.”

“It was smooth, beautiful and messy as hell, but just part of the process and just wonderful creation of life such that it is”.

Gio then described how becoming a dad changed his perspective on life as he revealed, “I love my wife to death, and you think,, ‘Okay, how can I love someone even more than that?’”.

“It's not that I love this little baby any more – it's just different. It's like we created this human together. He is now just the apple of our eyes and the centre of our worlds… It’s beyond really any sort of explanation or any words that can describe the feeling”.

Gio and Tiffany first met back in high school and went on to tie the knot in August 2020. They announced they were expecting their first child together back in July.

When sharing the wonderful news of their pregnancy, Gio admitted, “It wasn't the easiest road (still isn’t) to get here, but God answered our prayers and we can't wait to meet our baby boy in a few short months”.