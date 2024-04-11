Selling Sunset’s Mary Fitzgerald gives update on fertility journey

Mary Fitzgerald has shared an update on her fertility journey.

The Selling Sunset star and her husband Romain Bonnet have been on a journey to start a family together for over a year and have been keeping fans updated on their progress along the way.

In April of last year, Mary announced that she had tragically suffered a septic miscarriage.

Now, Mary has opened up more about her “complicated” fertility journey and revealed that she and Romain are planning on undergoing IVF again.

In an interview with US Weekly, Fitzgerald explained, “I have had an MRI scan, a full body scan and I have to have a surgery on my uterus”.

“It’s gonna be an interesting process. It’s not going to be as easy as we thought it would”.

When asked how she is feeling in terms of her fertility, the 43-year-old admitted she’s “ok”.

“I’ve had plenty of time to process and, in the beginning, it wasn’t easy. I think that I’ve really taken a stance, and it’s become a passion of mine to raise awareness for women’s issues”.

“I think it’s so common now. So, I’m being very forward on that front. But when it comes to myself, there’s not a lot I can do about it. Whatever happens, happens but in the meantime, I’m going to try to help other women”.

When considering if there's been any ‘downside’ to sharing her fertility journey publicly, Mary revealed, “I’ve already been open and, you know, it doesn’t change who I am. Although it feels like that as a woman, it doesn’t really change your worth”.

When sharing the tragic news of her miscarriage on social media last year, Mary said, “We did get pregnant. We were in Bali and we did get pregnant and unfortunately that didn’t work out”.

“On top of the miscarriage, I also had what they call a septic miscarriage, so I had to go into surgery for that”.

The reality star also wrote, “I wanted to share this in the hopes of letting others know they are not alone. I promised I would be truthful and keep you guys updated”.