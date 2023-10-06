Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae El Moussa breaks silence on absence

Heather Rae El Moussa has teased some animosity with the producers of Selling Sunset.

The real estate agent has appeared in every season of the hit Netflix reality show, ever since it first launched in 2019.

However, ahead of the premiere of Selling Sunset’s seventh season next month, Heather has hinted that she has had disagreements with the show's production.

Last night, Netflix released a promotional poster for the upcoming new season, and also confirmed that it would be launching on November 7.

At the time, eagle-eyed fans spotted that Heather was not included in the poster’s cast lineup, with many taking to social media to express their confusion.

“We want to see heather,” one viewer commented on Instagram, while another added: “omg where is heather”.

Following the poster’s unveiling, Heather did not take long to address her exclusion. The 36-year-old took to her own Instagram account to share a new selfie of herself, alongside the season 7 promotion.

“Looks like I got pushed in the water… it's a good thing I can swim!” she teased sarcastically, referring to the edge of the pool that the cast are lined up beside.

“Congrats to my girls on S7!” Heather continued, concluding: “You may see me in a few episodes…..”.

On January 31, Heather and her husband Tarek gave birth to their first child together, a baby boy named Tristan. However, despite her maternity leave being finished in time for filming, the reality star confirmed a few months ago that she was not asked back for Selling Sunset’s seventh season.

“Season 7 is filming right now, but I’ve been off maternity leave and I’ve been excited to get back to work and so far I have not been called back,” she stated to E! News. “It’s been a little frustrating. So [I'm] not sure what’s been going on.”

According to People, Heather filmed a handful of scenes before she went on maternity leave. She has since hinted that those scenes will be shown when Selling Sunset returns on November 7.