Selling Sunset’s Heather El Moussa unveils snippet of wedding vows

Heather Rae El Moussa is celebrating her wedding anniversary with her husband Tarek El Moussa two years after they tied the knot.

The couple said, ‘I do’, back on October 23, 2021 with a lavish ceremony surrounded by their nearest and dearest.

Two years on, the Selling Sunset star is celebrating her anniversary by reflecting on her and Tarek’s big day and sharing an insight into the special occasion on social media.

Heather took to Instagram to share a video from her wedding day to her 3.1M followers.

The emotional footage shows Heather and Tarek exchanging vows at the altar, as well as snippets of Heather walking down the aisle and Tarek getting emotional as he sees her.

The vows began with the groom stating, “You were just a dream to me and it was a dream I thought I’d never have”.

Heather said, “I can’t believe I manifested the perfect man for me. You’re my other half and you truly are the best human I’ve ever met in my whole life”.

Tarek went on to say, “I was a man who lost hope and all that changed when I met you. You taught me how to love myself again. You changed me from the inside out”.

“You truly completely complete me and make me a better man, a better father, a better son, a better friend and a better human. I promise to show you everyday that you picked the right man”.

Heather then added, “My sweet love, life without you would be unimaginable. I love you more than the world, you and me forever”.

Posting another video with a behind-the-scenes look at the real estate agent getting ready on the morning of her wedding, with clips of the ceremony and reception, the 36-year-old revealed she and her hubby would be celebrating their anniversary all weekend.

She captioned the sweet post, which was set to Taylor Swift’s song Lover, “My lover. Going into our wedding anniversary with the fullest, happiest heart. Will be reminiscing and reliving moments from our wedding all weekend long”.

After tying the knot in 2021, Heather and Tarek welcomed their first child into the world together back in January- a baby boy named Tristan.

Tarek is also dad to eight-year-old Brayden and 13-year-old Taylor, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall.