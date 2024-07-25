Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause teases Neighbours appearance

Chrishell Stause has shared a glimpse into her upcoming appearance on Neighbours.

The real estate agent, known for starring in Selling Sunset, will be heading to Ramsay Street to guest star in the hit Australian soap.

After she began filming this month, Chrishell has teased information about her upcoming role in the programme and revealed whether she’ll be attempting an Australian accent.

On Instagram, Chrishell shared a snap of a message she received from one of her 3.9M followers.

The text read, “Are you playing an American on Neighbours or did you have to work on your Aussie accent?".

Chrishell replied by revealing, “For everyone’s sake, I will be playing an American”, alongside a giggling emoji.

“My Aussie accent needs some work”, she went on to admit.

The fan’s question was prompted after Stause unveiled a video of herself walking on the set of Neighbours while under an umbrella.

Chrishell confessed, “Okay, it is a little cold and wet on Ramsay Street”, as she prepared to film a scene.

It was confirmed in May that the reality star would be guest starring in Neighbours. Her character’s name will be Yasmine “Yas” Shields, and is described as ‘a glamorous and successful businesswoman in pursuit of an exciting new opportunity’.

When previously opening up about appearing in the popular show, Chrishell admitted, “I am honoured and excited to join such a beloved and iconic show! Coming from the world of soaps in the U.S., it’s back to my first love in the entertainment industry”.

“They pitched me an idea for a character, and I was immediately excited to figure out a way to make it happen. Ramsay Street here I come!”.

After sharing a snap as she began filming for the soap earlier this month, Stause explained, “Oh this is gonna be JUICY. Can’t wait for you guys to see what we are up to over here!”.