Selena Gomez unveils new insight into her wedding to Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez has shared a further insight into her wedding!

On Saturday (September 28), the Only Murders In The Building actress tied the knot with her partner, music producer Benny Blanco.

In December, the couple got engaged after over a year of dating, but had been friends for several years beforehand.

Now, a few days on from her wedding, Selena has treated her fans to a glimpse at the multiple gowns she donned for her big day.

Last night, the 33-year-old took to Instagram to post 14 stunning snaps from her wedding weekend.

The incredible photos showcase Selena’s three custom wedding dresses, all designed by Ralph Lauren. For her first gown, the Who Says singer chose to wear a halter-neck dress, paired with a lengthy train and veil.

For her wedding ceremony, Selena opted for another halter-neck gown, this time designed with lace. Lastly, for her reception celebrations with Benny, the blushing bride wore a midi-length dress with a sweetheart neckline.

Along with images of Selena’s dresses, her Instagram post also gave a glimpse into other details from her wedding, including the moment she walked down the aisle, their heart-shaped ‘Just Married’ wedding cake, and a relaxed photograph of the couple during their reception.

Following her heartwarming update, many of Selena’s fellow famous faces have since been commenting their congratulations.

“Just the most divine,” wrote Emily In Paris actress Lily Collins.

“The most beautiful,” gushed My Oxford Year star Sofia Carson.

“Grace Kelly meets Dolores Del Rio. Could not be more stunning and timeless!” added Jennifer Stone, who starred alongside Selena in Wizards of Waverly Place.

After announcing their engagement last December, Selena and Benny spoke to Rolling Stone in March, during which Benny admitted that he felt “so sure” about proposing to his partner.

“I’ve known her since she was 18, and so it’s like we got all that stuff out of the way. By the time we’re dating, it’s like, whoa. My biggest regret is that we didn’t get to do this earlier, like we waited this long to be together. But I know it was perfect and it was right,” he praised.

Selena added: “I’m just really grateful. You are who you surround yourself with, and to know I have someone that gets it and doesn’t want anything from me and just wants to sit and listen to me is everything. So I feel very, very lucky. It’s nice. He’s actually my friend."