Selena Gomez pens heartfelt tribute to boyfriend Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez has been celebrating her boyfriend Benny Blanco.

The Come & Get It singer confirmed in December of last year that she and the record producer were an item, revealing that they’d been dating privately for six months.

Now, as Benny turns 36 years old, Selena has penned a heartfelt tribute to him on social media,

Taking to Instagram, Gomez unveiled a carousel of photos of her and Blanco throughout their relationship to her 429M Instagram followers.

Most of the snaps are PDA’s-filled, with some showing the couple kissing and cuddling, while a video shows them spinning in a teacup on a fairground ride.

The Only Murders in the Building actress captioned the sweet post, “Happy birthday baby! Your emotional endurance, positive disposition, unbelievable talent (that blows me away), undeniable humor and loving, kind heart absolutely kill me”.

“I love you @itsbennyblanco”, she added with a birthday cake emoji.

Many fans and loved ones flooded the comments with compliments for the cute photos and birthday wishes for Benny.

One fan wrote, “Awww very happy birthday to you @itsbennyblanco and you guys make cutest couple. Stay always Happy”.

“Love seeing you so happy! Happy birthday @itsbennyblanco”, penned another commenter.

A third fan added, “Angels Happy birthday @itsbennyblanco. We love you so much”.

Benny also commented on the birthday post from his girlfriend by posting a selection of heart and kissing emojis.

Last month, Selena spoke about her relationship during an interview with Zane Lowe for his Apple Music series.

She explained, “Without getting into too much detail, I think it's just really important to meet someone that respects you, and I think it's really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in”.

“But I’d have to say overall it’s the safest that I feel, and it’s been really lovely and I’ve only grown through it. So it’s awesome”.