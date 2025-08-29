Selena Gomez gives insight into hen party amid Benny Blanco engagement

Selena Gomez has begun her wedding celebrations!

In December of last year, the singer and Only Murders In The Building actress announced her engagement to her partner, music producer Benny Blanco.

The couple got engaged after over a year of dating, but had been friends for several years beforehand.

Now, ahead of her wedding day, Selena has kicked off her celebrations by hosting a lavish hen party!

Last night, the 33-year-old took to Instagram to give her fans a glimpse into her bachelorette party.

The celebrations were hosted at a lavish resort in Mexico, and were attended by eight of Selena’s closest loved ones.

Along with days at the beach and a yacht trip, the bridal party enjoyed ‘Bride’ and ‘Mrs Levin’ balloons, representing Selena’s fiancé Benny’s real surname.

For one of her evening festivities, Selena also donned a pearl beaded dress, paired with a personalised mini veil with ‘Bride To Be’ embroidered on it.

Following her insight into her bridal party, many of Selena’s fellow famous faces have since been expressing their well-wishes.

“I love you this makes me so happy,” replied singer Gracie Abrams.

“Love this so much Mrs Levin,” commented Zoe Saldaña, who starred in Oscar nominated movie Emilia Pérez with Selena.

“The prettiest bride to be there ever was… loved celebrating you,” added model Connar Franklin, who attended the party amid her pregnancy with her first child.

After revealing their engagement in December, Selena and Benny spoke to Rolling Stone in March, during which Benny admitted that he felt “so sure” about proposing to his partner.

“I’ve known her since she was 18, and so it’s like we got all that stuff out of the way. By the time we’re dating, it’s like, whoa. My biggest regret is that we didn’t get to do this earlier, like we waited this long to be together. But I know it was perfect and it was right,” he praised.

Selena added: “I’m just really grateful. You are who you surround yourself with, and to know I have someone that gets it and doesn’t want anything from me and just wants to sit and listen to me is everything. So I feel very, very lucky. It’s nice. He’s actually my friend."