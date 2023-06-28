Selena Gomez confirms Only Murders In The Building season 3 start date

Only Murders In The Building fans, listen up – we finally have a release date!

For the past few months, the team behind the hit Disney+ series has been teasing many updates about the show’s third season.

Filming for season three concluded towards the end of April, and ever since then, loyal viewers have been desperate for confirmation of a release date.

Well, thanks to Selena Gomez, the wait is finally over!

Credit: Selena Gomez Instagram

The actress, who portrays podcaster Mabel Mora on the show, took to social media last night to confirm when OMITB will be returning to our screens.

Selena chose to post an adorable snap of herself with two of her main co-stars – Steve Martin (Charles) and Martin Short (Oliver).

“Some of my favorite people.. Only Murders In the Building season 3 is coming august 8th!!!!” the 30-year-old exclaimed in the caption of her post, confirming that we have just over a month left to wait.

Many of the show’s fans have since taken to Selena’s comments section to rejoice at the long-awaited news.

Credit: Only Murders In The Building Instagram

“I’m so excited!” one viewer penned.

“Finally!!! I love this show,” another replied.

“I have rewatched season 1 and 2 three times this month lol I can’t wait!!!” a third added.

A trailer for OMITB’s third season has yet to be released. However, fans already know a few details about what they can expect.

Credit: Selena Gomez Instagram

On January 17, it was confirmed during filming that Hollywood legend Meryl Streep has joined the cast for the upcoming season.

The 74-year-old was shown alongside the famous trio and Paul Rudd, who entered the show as the latest murder victim at the end of season two.

It is expected that season three will follow the investigation into the murder of Paul’s character Ben Glenroy, who suddenly dropped dead on stage while starring in Oliver's Broadway play alongside Charles.

So, mark it in your calendars – Only Murders In The Building will return weekly, beginning on August 9. We can’t wait!