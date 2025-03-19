Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco share insight into their engagement

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have revealed a new insight into their engagement!

On December 12, singer and actress Selena announced her engagement to her partner, music producer Benny Blanco.

Ahead of the release of their first joint album together, I Said I Love You First, Selena and Benny have now been giving fans a glimpse into their romance!

Speaking to Rolling Stone, the happy couple were quizzed about their wedding plans.

“I think every day she’s planned a new wedding in her head. We’re very much ‘take it one day at a time’-type of people. We’re still not over this moment. Literally, while you were talking, she was sitting there staring at her ring,” Benny teased, gesturing to his bride-to-be.

Selena added: “Also, I genuinely feel like this is such a special time that we get to apply it to this album and really just pour our heart into it, and completely translate what we feel and bring it to the world. That’s my main focus right now, at least.”

Adding that he felt “so sure” about proposing to Selena, Benny then went on to reflect on his engagement to the Only Murders In The Building star.

“It feels like we got engaged yesterday, but also feels like we got engaged 20 years ago. I’ve known her since she was 18, and so it’s like we got all that stuff out of the way. By the time we’re dating, it’s like, whoa. My biggest regret is that we didn’t get to do this earlier, like we waited this long to be together. But I know it was perfect and it was right,” the 37-year-old praised.

Confirming that she was the first to say “I love you” in their relationship, Selena later detailed how her fiancé supports her through her career.

“I’m just really grateful. You are who you surround yourself with, and to know I have someone that gets it and doesn’t want anything from me and just wants to sit and listen to me is everything. So I feel very, very lucky. It’s nice. He’s actually my friend,” the 32-year-old gushed.