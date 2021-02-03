Seductive, confident, daring…how spicy will you go?

It’s the month of love and YSL Beauté are kicking the month of love off as we intend to continue with the heat of its latest addition to the Rouge Volupté Shine family: ‘Burning Chilis’.

The range brings a colour for everyone from intriguing beige to on-fire reds, the warm-toned brown, red and orange pigments of the new Burning Chilis colour wardrobe melt to reveal flattering spicy hot colours with the renowned Rouge Volupté Shine luminosity.

No 121 Beige Satin: Sublime. Subtle. And very slightly spicy. A beige that gives you the freedom to be as natural with your makeup as you like. Easy to wear, yet without compromise, it’s a lipstick staple.

No 122 Burnt Zellige: Like the rooftops in Marrakech just as the sun goes down. A burnt beige with a hint of spice, forever in the heart of YSL Beauté.

No 123 Nude Transparent: Cool. Edgy. This beige-nude has an elegance that gives the perfect finish to a look, while still managing to look a little blase. Dressed but not dressy. Done but undone. Perfect but imperfect. A modern classic.

No 124 Rose Loulou: a warm pink steeped in the legacy of the powerful feminine aesthetic. Eye-catching, crowd-pleasing, game-changing, it’s a pink that is far from innocent.

No 127 Rouge Studio: Intrinsic to late nights spent dancing, a spicy red that burns with desire, seduction and glamour.

No 129 Carmine Retro: A crimson so confident it practically vibrates. Dramatically red for those who like it when it’s burning hot.

No 130 Burnt Suede: dress your lips with this burnt shade, to be lit with the sunset light from Marrakech.

No 131 Chili Morocco: this stunning burnt red worn by Kaia Gerber in the campaign is shamelessly pleasurable. Feel the hotness of Marrakech with this unique chili shade.

With its iconic formula of candelilla resin and nourishing oils, Rouge Volupté Shine’s shiny finish is the perfect complement to the new hot, spicy shades. With up to 65% of the formula composed of oils like macadamia as well as pomegranate extract, rich in antioxidants, Rouge Volupté shine is also a powerful lip conditioner, preserving and hydrating the lip barrier, up to 8 hours.

The pomegranate is one of the several ingredients sourced in the YSL Beauté Ourika Community Gardens. An oasis, in the untouched landscape of the Moroccan Atlas mountains, known for its extreme conditions, where YSL Beauté created exceptional gardens where botanicals are harvested by a cooperative of women to better understand their potent efficacy.

Not only is the product divine but it comes in an eye-catching gold, classically shaped lipstick casing, where the YSL Cassandre logo once again takes center stage.

Rouge Volupté Shine (RRP €35.50) is available from exclusive Irish stockists at Brown Thomas Dublin, Limerick, Cork and Galway and online at www.brownthomas.com, and at Arnotts Beauty Hall and online at www.arnotts.ie