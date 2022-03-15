Second time lucky! Love Is Blind’s Shaina Hurley is now ‘engaged’

By Tara Mahon

It would seem congratulations are in order for Love Is Blind star Shaina Hurley who is reportedly engaged to boyfriend Christos Lardakis.

Lardakis allegedly proposed to Hurley last Thursday, March 10, according to a source who spoke to People. A destination wedding might also be on the cards, as the couple are said to be looking forward to getting married this summer in Greece.

"Shaina is engaged. She's been dating Christos for almost a year and this is the happiest I've ever seen her," the insider revealed.

The source also told the publication that Christos has “stood by her through all of the Love Is Blind drama and has been her steady in the storm”. They added that Hurley is “such a sweetheart and has found a man who loves her and understands her”.

The pair have been dating for a year but the 32-year-old only made it Instagram official this week with a collection of photos from their time in Mykonos together.

Along with the snaps was the caption, “My ride or die forever,” followed by an infinity emoji and a flaming heart. Hurley tagged her future husband in the pictures, where fans can see on his Instagram profile that he is a general contractor for CL Development and owner of a Greek style American restaurant called Kanela Breakfast Club.

The reality star had previously been briefly engaged to co-star Kyle Abrams, during the second season of the Netflix series. Abrams had proposed to Shaina with his grandmother’s engagement ring. However, she later admitted that she had feelings for another co-star, Shayne Jansen, who ended up proposing to Natalie Lee.

Hurley eventually called off her engagement to Abrams due to their religious differences, as she’s a Christian, while Kyle is an Atheist. She apologised to him, stating, “Honestly, looking back on it, I should have said no right away to you. 100 percent”.

Love Is Blind season two is available to stream on Netflix now.