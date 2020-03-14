Second person dies from Covid-19 and 39 new cases in Republic

A second person has died from Covid-19 in Ireland. It is understood that the deceased was a male in the east of the country. It is understood that he had underlying health issues.

The Department of Health has confirmed an additional 39 cases of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland. There are currently 129 cases in the Republic.

There is a total of 163 cases on the island of Ireland.

They are urging the public to practice social distancing and to self-isolate if they're experiencing symptoms like a cough or fever, regardless of whether they travelled to affected areas or not. They should call their GP on Monday and they will then carry out an assessment on their phone and a test will follow if needed.