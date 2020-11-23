Season Two of ‘Virgin River’ is landing on Netflix this Friday

Fans of the wholesome Netflix series, Virgin River, will be pleased to know that season two is landing on the streaming service this Friday, November 27.

For those that don’t know, Virgin River is an American romance-drama, centred around the small town and is based on the novels by Robyn Carr.

It follows Melinda "Mel" Monroe, who answers an ad to work as a midwife and nurse practitioner in the remote California town of Virgin River, thinking it will be the perfect place to start fresh and leave her painful memories behind.

However, she soon discovers that small-town living isn't quite as simple as she expected and she must learn to heal herself before she can truly make Virgin River her home.

The second season of course picks up exactly where season one left off, following quite a number of nail-biting cliff-hangers and bombshells. Engagement. Babies. Heartbreak. Murder. For a small town, Virgin River has its fair share of drama — and Mel Monroe is often in the middle of it.

Fans of the show fell in love with the wholesome, slightly cheesy energy, which combined with the dramatic storylines, had viewers coming back again and again. If it wasn’t for the captivating plot though, it was certainly for the talented cast

Alexandra Breckenridge (This Is Us, The Walking Dead) plays the lead role of Mel, while Martin Henderson (Grey’s Anatomy) plays Jack, her complicated love interest, and Hollywood star Tim Matheson (The West Wing) plays her grumpy, sexist boss, 'Doc' Mullins.

Check out the trailer for Virgin River season two, due to land in Netflix November 27, down below;