Sean Taaffe Group launch new game-changing leave-in hair conditioners

The Multi Award winning Sean Taaffe Group have launched their first in-house developed, own brand retail range, Sean Taaffe Professional. The first product, the ST Moisture Spray Leave-In Conditioner, is available now from selected retailers nationwide, in salon and online on www.seantaaffe.com. Priced at €19.95, the ST Moisture Spray Leave-In Conditioner is a game changer in the management, styling and condition of hair. It is the result of 3 years of extensive development, testing and research, advanced hair science and harvesting the knowledge of 35 years practical salon experience. It is available in two formulations – 1 for thick/coarse hair types and 2 for fine/vulnerable hair.

The new Sean Taaffe professional range has been created by hairdressing professionals for hairdressers and their clients. The range includes:

ST Moisture Spray Leave-In Conditioner 1

With the ST Moisture Spray Leave-In Conditioner 1, you can expect intense hydration for thick, stubborn or coarse hair without weighing it down. Whilst other leave-in conditioners and moisture sprays can leave hair feeling oily or full of silicone, this ST leave-in conditioner promises to hydrate hair whilst giving it a weightless finish – leaving hair softer, taming flyaways and making it easier to manage.

ST Light Moisture Spray Leave in Conditioner 2

The ST Light Moisture Spray Leave in Conditioner 2 is suitable for fine, vulnerable or coloured hair that needs some extra love, without weighing it down. This spray promises to nourish and detangle hair, without damage, making it easier to blow dry and style.

Sean Taaffe

Sean Taaffe is recognised as one of Ireland’s leading hairdressing professionals and industry entrepreneurs. He also has an international profile teaching worldwide, most recently in India during which time he gave 11 seminars in 11 cities to over 1,100 delegates in 11 days! The Sean Taaffe Professional range will be launched in India this Autumn.

Sean Taaffe commented,

“Over my 35 years hairdressing I’ve seen many products come and go and I’ve always had an interest in the products we use as these can make our job much easier and in turn, make the clients hair much healthier and easy to manage. When Covid hit and all our salons were closed I turned my attention to creating products that I felt were either missing in the market or could be better. There was a niche in the market for a good leave-in conditioner spray, as currently there were many leave-in creams which can be heavy on hair and very few high-quality sprays available. I partnered with a leading pharmaceutical development company to work on developing the perfect leave-in conditioning spray. Initially we planned on creating a lightweight conditioning spray that could hydrate amazingly but be suitable for all hair types.

However, over the course over extensive testing, we found that one formulation would not be suitable for all hair types, as fine hair and thick coarse hair have such varying needs in terms of quantities of the hydrating agents, so we committed ourselves to developing two products that would meet the needs of different hair types. Over the course of intensive 18 months of ongoing refinements and extensive testing across our entire team of 50, we are proud to introduce the ST Moisture Spray Leave-In Conditioner as the first product in the range and know that hair professionals and clients will see the dramatic difference it makes towards improving the condition, texture and management of hair.”

Sean Taaffe Hair & Beauty was established as a one-man operation by Sean Taaffe in his native Killorglin in 1989. Always at the forefront of industry innovation and education, as well as a focus on excellence in customer service, the Company has continued to experience exponential growth and now has locations in Killarney, Tralee and Killorglin, with a team of 50 talented professionals. The Sean Taaffe Group have won nearly every industry accolade over the years including Salon of the Year across multiple competitions and the coveted Hairdresser of the Year across the 2 main national competitions.

Other awards include the hairdressing business awards and more recently photographic and training awards. Sean was named in ‘How To Cut It’ a worldwide hairdressing podcast, of the top 100 most influential hairdressers globally. The Sean Taaffe Group also host international training courses in both their Tralee academy and in their flagship Killarney salon. The Groups’ high standing internationally enables them to bring hair heroes such as JB Mazella (considered by many as the greatest hair cutter in the world), Andrew Dunne and Sophia Hilton, to name but a few, to showcase their skills in their salons in Kerry.

The ST Moisture Spray Leave-In Conditioner (1 and 2) are the first products in the new Sean Taaffe Professional retail hair range and additional products will be launched and available in early 2024.

The bottle is 100% recyclable and ST Moisture Spray Leave-In Conditioner (1 and 2) is vegan. It is also paraben and cruelty free.

For more information visit www.seantaaffe.com.