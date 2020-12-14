Sea-swimmers will love this small Irish business

If you consider yourself a sea swimmer, surfer, ocean lover or beach goer, then you’ve got to check out this new sustainable clothing range, and small Irish business.

Sea swimmers, Niamh and Joe started Against the Tide Apparel, their sustainable fashion brand during the COVID-19 pandemic, in the hopes of seeing other sea swimmers, surfers and such, unite through their consciously created clothing collection.

These clothes are more than just pieces of fabric though — they have purpose.

Through their amazing designs Niamh and Joe aim to create a community that shares their values, and drive environmental awareness and conservation from the ground up.

Their goal is to bring together like-minded individuals behind a singular cause – protecting our planet by protecting our seas.

The Forty Foot range is the first in the Signature Swims collection. The print is inspired by the iconic lettering across the top of the famous Forty Foot gate — their regular swim spot.

Sustainable, ethical, and cosy, it's perfect for warming up after a sea swim, or layering up on cold winter days — all while minimising your impact on the planet. Plus, it’s worth noting that 5% of every sale is donated to environmental charities.

These gorgeous hoodies would make the perfect Christmas gift for any ocean lover this Christmas. Make sure to check them out at againstthetideapparel.com.