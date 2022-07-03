Sculpted by Aimee Connolly introduces stunning new Bare Basics Collection.

Sculpted by Aimee’s curated collection of face, lip and eye products features makeup essentials in universally flattering shades that can be mixed and matched according to your mood. Bare Basics includes three Eyeliner Duos, Liquid Lustre Lipstick and Gloss, and a versatile palette filled with buildable textures for a flawless full face.

CEO & Founder Aimee Connolly says, “I wanted to create something that went a step beyond our much-loved Full Face Edits. With Bare Basics, I’ve included more shades for more makeup looks. The possibilities are endless with these handbag essentials.”

Bare Basics palette (available in Nude 01 & Nude 02), €36

The Bare Basics palette incorporates a powder bronzer, a powder blush, a cream highlighter and a brand new lightly tinted setting powder to ensure your look has longevity.

Aimee has also included a light shimmer shadow with a paler tone to help brighten eyes in seconds. This can be used with the two matte shadows – one medium and one dark – to create definition and drama.

Eyeliner Duos (Black / Brown / Rust Brown), €18

These super soft and deliciously smudgeable Eyeliner Duos feature a brightening nude liner at one end and a darker kohl at the other. Apply the nude liner to the waterline for a fresh daytime look or overlay with the darker pencil to create a smokey eye.

Liquid Lustre (Bare), €21

A double-ended lip product with a satin liquid lipstick at one end and a matching gloss at the other. Both come in a neutral tone, allowing you to create a picture-perfect pout with ease.

The Bare Basics collection is available to purchase online from sculptedbyaimee.com, Boots, Dunnes Stores, Cloud 10 Beauty and pharmacies nationwide.