Sculpt, tone & rejuvenate your skin with Face Yoga by Lydia Sasse

Wicklow yoga practitioner and wellness coach Lydia Sasse has developed her own Face Yoga programme, which promises to be a natural solution to achieving a lifted, glowing complexion at home.

After growing up in The Himalayas, and years of research and training in Ireland and The UK, Lydia has developed a Face Yoga programme rooted in the Sukshma Vyayama yoga tradition which focuses on the mastery of micromovements not just for the face and eyes, but for the entire body. This practice emphasises small, deliberate movements that engage the muscles, release tension and promote overall wellness, which Lydia teaches at her home studio in Delgany, Co. Wicklow.

Face Yoga is not just about aesthetics. It has therapeutic benefits for individuals with conditions such as Bell’s Palsy, Parkinson’s, strokes, and eye conditions like lazy eyes or dyslexia.

From Botox to fillers, Irish people have embraced facial rejuvenation treatments in a bid to keep their skin looking youthful for longer. In fact, a survey by Phorest Salon Software showed that more than half (51%) of Irish people say they would be open to Botox.

However, with the growing changes in lifestyle and people opting for healthier alternatives to achieve a healthy complexion, people are increasingly opting for organic products and avoiding harsh chemicals.

The Benefits of Face Yoga

Face Yoga combines facial exercises, massage, and acupressure to:

Sculpt and tone facial muscles

Improve skin quality

Reduce fine lines and wrinkles

Enhance circulation

Stimulate collagen and elastin production

Improve lymphatic drainage

Alleviate common tension patterns that cause eye strain, tension headaches, teeth grinding, squinting, and dry eyes.

Does Face Yoga Work?

New research suggests that there are approximately 136 muscles in the face, neck, head, tongue, and ears, all requiring exercise to prevent atrophy. Face Yoga exercises these muscles, resulting in a natural lift and firmer skin appearance.

According to the Dermatologists at Northwestern University, regular practice can make skin look three years younger in just 20 weeks!

Lydia recommends incorporating Face Yoga into a self-care routine, just like brushing your teeth or cleaning your face. Two to five minutes per day is plenty to see a difference in your skin and maintain the quality of the muscles in your face.

Discover Face Yoga with Lydia Sasse:

Face Yoga Consultation & Personalised Home Programme (€85.00)

Discover face yoga with a 1-1 face yoga consultation with Lydia, which can be conducted in person or via Zoom. During a 1-1 face yoga consultation, clients discuss skincare issues and root causes such as hormonal imbalances, digestion, and stress. Lydia will create the perfect skincare routine using locally sourced, organic products wherever possible. She will then focus on addressing the client’s concerns, from achieving glowing skin to toning and sculpting the face. Common goals include minimising fine lines, sculpting the jawline, and reducing under-eye puffiness. Considering the client’s lifestyle, Lydia will develop personalised daily routines incorporating face yoga poses, facial lift techniques, lymphatic massage, and Gua Sha. Lydia will practice these routines to ensure correct execution, and clients will receive video tutorials or Zoom recordings. This service can be a one-time experience or an ongoing journey with new techniques added as desired.

The Fountain Of Youth Facial (€65.00)

Lydia offers a unique 45-minute treatment combining lifting and sculpting massage, lymphatic drainage, fascial rolling, jaw tension release, and gua sha techniques. This treatment is designed to rejuvenate the skin, reduce puffiness, and bring a youthful glow.

Speaking about Lydia’s face yoga, world-renowned yoga teacher and host of the Yoga You podcast Elena Brower said: “Face yoga with Lydia has transformed my skincare and overall wellness. A few minutes a day has made a noticeable difference in my appearance and how I feel.”

For more information and to book in, contact Lydia at:

Email: faceyogawithlydia@gmail.com

Phone: 0872521031

Instagram: @ faceyogawithlydia

YouTube: @lydianevissasse