Scrumptious! This slow-cooked Bolognese recipe is a mid-week saviour

Now that we’re coming into some cooler months, it’s time to nip into our collection of hearty, warming recipes. This slow cooker bolognese just so happens to be one of our favourite dishes around this time of year.

Yes, everyone has their own standard spag-bol recipe, but none are truly as flavourful, comforting or as simple as this one!

This recipe is an absolute mid-week saviour. If your day is looking a bit hectic, running from one place to another, doing pick-ups and drop-offs left, right and centre, then this dish is a must.

Simply prep all of your ingredients at lunch time, pop them all in the slow cooker and hey presto, six hours later you have yourself a scrumptious, hearty meal the whole family will adore!

Serves: 6

Prep time: 10 mins

Cook time: 6 hours

Ingredients:

1 tbsp olive oil

2-3 streaky bacon slices, roughly chopped

1 carrot, finely chopped

1 celery stalk, finely chopped

1 onion, finely chopped

3 cloves garlic, finely chopped

475g beef mince

4 tbsp low fat milk

400g tinned chopped tomatoes

4 tbsp passata

2 tbsp fresh thyme

2 tbsp fresh rosemary

Handful basil, roughly torn or chopped

2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

Salt and pepper

Pasta of choice to serve

Method:

In a frying pan, add the oil and the chopped bacon and cook until the bacon is slightly crispy.

Next, add in the vegetables and the onion and cook until soft, then add the garlic and cook for about 5 minutes, stirring.

Tip your veg, onion, garlic and bacon into the slow cooker, then return the pan to the heat.

Cook the mince until browned, then tip into the slow cooker as well. Pour in the milk, the passata and the tins of tomatoes with their juices, then stir well to combine.

Add the herbs, Worcestershire sauce and a bit of salt and pepper to taste.

Cook on low for 6 hours.

Taste and season if necessary.

Serve with pasta and some grated cheese if desired.