Scotland becomes first country to embed LGBTI curriculum in schools

Scotland is the first country in the world to require LGBTI teaching as part of their curriculum.

Campaigners are overjoyed to have helped establish this milestone in the UK education system.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney made the announcement with high hopes of the program’s potential.

The Scottish Government said: “Deputy First Minister John Swinney has just announced that Scotland will become the first country in the world to have #LGBTI inclusive education embedded in the curriculum.

“We want every LGBTI person in Scotland to feel safe, supported and included at school. Scottish schools are going to lead the way in LGBTI inclusion by adopting new measures recommended by experts.

“We will provide professional learning for current and future teachers, improve monitoring and school inspections of LGBTI inclusion, improve practice and guidance for teachers, and improve recording of instances of LGBTI bullying in schools.”

The groundbreaking program was fought for by the Time for Inclusive Education campaign (TIE) and was voted unanimously on by The National Parent Forum of Scotland.

The TIE campaign shared the news on their Twitter page, calling the news “a monumental victory”.

The amended curriculum will be integrated into all state schools across the country.

TIE’s co-founder Jordan Daly said, “This is a monumental victory for our campaign, and a historic moment for our country. The implementation of LGBTI inclusive education across all state schools is a world first.

“In a time of global uncertainty, this sends a strong and clear message to LGBTI young people that they are valued here in Scotland.”

A previous study conducted by the campaign has revealed startling facts about circumstances for LGBTI youth.

Nine in ten LGBTI Scots experience homophobia at school, and 27% reported they had attempted suicide after being bullied.

The study also found there was little understanding in schools about prejudice against people with variations of sex characteristics and intersex bodies.

Many are glad to see that the country is taking action to fight these statistics and provide a safer and more inclusive environment for LGBTI youth.