Schitt’s Creek star Sarah Levy is pregnant with her first child

Huge congratulations are in order for Schitt’s Creek star Sarah Levy who has announced the wonderful news that she and her husband Graham Outerbridge are expecting their first child.

Sarah played the character of Twyla Sands on the hugely popular sitcom, which was created, executive produced and written by her father Eugene Levy and brother Dan Levy.

The 35-year-old expectant mum shared the exciting news with her 673K Instagram followers on Monday evening, by posting a lovely photo of herself, wearing an open white linen shirt, some pink and white striped shorts and a straw hat, as she sweetly cradled her growing bump.

“We’ll take all the salt & vinegar chips and the hottest hot sauce you have, thx!” Sarah jokingly added in the caption.

Friends and fans soon flocked to the comment section to wish the actress congratulations, including her former co-star Annie Murphy, who excitedly and vaguely wrote, “REMEMBER HOW YOU'RE PREGNANT?!”

Jennifer Robertson, another Schitt’s Creek co-star, sweetly commented, “Sarah!!!!! I’m SO excited for you and Graham! I’ll send you All Dressed chips from Canada!!!”

“Congratulations!!!!!” gushed American presenter Katie Couric.

After dating for several years, Sarah and her actor-producer beau Graham tied the knot during a gorgeous ceremony which took place last October. To mark the occasion, Sarah shared a photo booth film strip of the bride and groom, looking absolutely elated.

“Bells are ringing,” she simply wrote in the caption, followed by the date she got married, “10.16.2021”.

In November last year, Sarah shared a series of stunning wedding snaps, celebrating one month of being married. In these photos we get a real glimpse at the mum-to-be’s gorgeous bridal gown, which featured a beautiful loosely fitted mermaid silhouette and a cowl neckline, with dainty lace details throughout.

Sarah’s older brother Dan Levy also marked the occasion with a celebratory post of his own, as he lovingly wrote in the caption, “My sister got married this weekend. This is absolutely not a photo of us screaming the lyrics to S Club Party on the dance floor. Love you, @sarahplevy.”

Huge congratulations to both Sarah and Graham on their wonderful baby news — what an exciting new chapter this will be!