Scent-sational savings on Valentine’s Day flowers at ALDI

It’s the season of love, which means we want to treat the ones we love this Valentine’s Day.

What better way to show someone you love them than by buying a gorgeous bouquet of flowers, as well as some choccies of course!

If you're stuck on where to buy some romantic roses then look no further as ALDI has everything you need for the perfect Valentine's Day gifts.

From showstopping blooms to simple tokens of your appreciation, ALDI has the perfect flowers to suit every budget.

Have a scroll through these absolute beauties below, and surprise someone you love on the most romantic day of the year:

Simple but classic

Is there anything more romantic than a single rose? The Valentine's Single Rose (RRP €1.99) is a lovely way to brighten your partner's day with an elegant and classic rose. The perfect V-Day gift!

Luxurious roses

If you want to gift a more lavish bunch of roses, then how about 50? This breathtaking bouquet (RRP €29.99) will make anyone swoon, and will provide a gorgeous centrepiece in any home.

Shades of pink

If you're looking to steer away from the traditional red rose, then why not go for something pink? The Romantic Roses bouquet (RRP €19.99) is a modern and romantic twist on the classic red rose. Anyone would be delighted to receive these!

All-in-one

Go the extra mile with this all-in-one roses gift bag. The Gorgeous Gift (€19.99) is the perfect Valentine's Day present as these stunning red roses mixed with fresh green foliage are presented in the most romantic gift bag.

Change it up

Why not try something a bit more non-traditional and choose tulips instead of roses for your loved one? These Valentine's Day Tulips (RRP €3.99) make a delightful change for anyone who prefers a more unique take on the day of love.

Showstopper

Wow the one you love with this Specially Selected Exquisite Valentine's Day Showstopper (RRP €49.99). Presented in a gorgeous gift box, this stunning bouquet consists of 18 roses amongst beautiful foliage to create the most breathtaking flower arrangement for that someone special.

Set the mood

If you're eager to set a romantic mood this Valentine's Day, then why not splurge on a brand new scent? The Hotel Collection Roses Candle and Reed Diffuser (RRP €3.99 each) smells divine and fills the room with the gorgeous perfume of roses. Plus, the choice of both a candle and reed diffuser is a very appreciative one!

Treats for the chocoholic

Last, but by no means least, you can never go wrong with some chocolates in our opinion. Luckily for us, ALDI have some brilliant offers this year! Whether it be Thorntons Classic (RRP €7.99) or Cadbury Milk Tray (RRP €5.99), the chocolate lover in your life will be delighted with these scrumptious chocs!

All of these fabulous gifts will be available to purchase in all ALDI stores nationwide later this week.