Yes, Queen! Scarlett Moffatt shares inspiring body confidence message

Former Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt has shared a hugely inspirational body confidence message alongside her first bikini selfie in five years.

Taking to Instagram today, the 30-year-old I’m A Celeb winner shared a beautiful bikini snap, as she’s currently holidaying in Antigua.

“This shouldn’t be a big deal but it is and I’m actually crying whilst writing this,” the reality star emotionally wrote in the caption.

“It’s took me so many years to gain confidence with my body. I’ve let it down at times and missed out on holidays and nights out because I’ve not liked what I’ve seen in the mirror. But hey after 5 years of not daring to wear a bikini I’m actually doing it!” she excitedly added.

Hoping to inspire others suffering from a bad case of the body confidence woes, Scarlett continued, “So I hope this gives you the confidence to buy that dress, that bikini, not miss out just because your body doesn’t fit into a certain category.”

“(because let me tell you all these things are made up nobody is too slim, too curvy, too athletic, too many stretch marks, too much cellulite) LIVE YOUR BEST LIFE,” she proudly exclaimed.

It wasn’t long before the comment section was completely flooded with supportive comments from family, friends and fans, all congratulating Scarlett on overcoming her fears and inspiring others.

“You are a beautiful light in this world Scarlett. Never let anyone (or yourself) dull that sparkle,” one fan wrote.

“Love your confidence! You're gorgeous inside and out. We all need to take a leaf from your book, we have all had a tough year, we need to cut ourselves some slack and enjoy our lives!!!” another sweetly commented.

“You absolute superstar. You are stunning and beautiful in every way!” gushed English actress Suzanne Shaw, adding, “Embrace who you are, life is too flipping short!”