Scarlett Moffatt reveals how becoming a mum ‘changed her mindset’

Scarlett Moffatt has been opening up about her motherhood journey.

The former Gogglebox star welcomed her first child, Jude, into the world with her fiancé Scott Dobson back in June of last year.

Now, Scarlett has shared an insight into how becoming a mum has ‘changed her mindset’ on life and detailed her labour experience when giving birth to her son.

While speaking to OK!, Scarlett admitted, “I have a completely different mindset these days – it was like a switch flicked in my head when I became a mam”.

“I used to put so much pressure on myself and worry about other people’s opinions. Now? I don’t care. I feel I know myself a lot more. “And I’ve given birth to a little human being – that’s amazing”.

Looking back to when she went into labour at 35 weeks, Moffatt explained, “I was one of those women who swanned through pregnancy with no sickness, no acid reflux, nothing. I embraced every moment”.

“Then last June at 35 weeks I was getting ready to go on a spa day for my little sister’s birthday when I suddenly heard a pop”.

“Scott said, ‘Have you just wet the bed?’, but it was my waters partially breaking. So off we went, straight to hospital”.

The former I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here winner, who had her son via C-section, admitted her pain threshold is ‘low’.

“I’ve never even had a tattoo, that's how much I hate pain. But I think my body was on my side. A week after he arrived all three of us we went out to get a little cake to celebrate”.

Since Jude was born premature, Scarlett revealed that he had to stay in the neonatal unit overnight, which was ‘scary’.

“I would have loved to have spent the first night with him but Scott was there and I kept wheeling myself down in a wheelchair to take a look”.

Speaking more about her worries when becoming a mum, Scarlett said, “I worried about friendships”.

“All my friends are such fun – we’d go out a lot together for food and to the theatre – so I was anxious about how I’d maintain that as well as a family life but Jude has just become an extension of all of us”.