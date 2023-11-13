Scarlett Moffatt announces engagement to partner Scott

Wedding bells will soon be ringing for Scarlett Moffatt!

Congratulations are in order for Scarlett and her partner Scott Dobinson as they are now engaged.

Scarlett and Scott welcomed their first child into the world together in June of this year. They had a beautiful baby boy named Jude.

Now, the former Gogglebox star announced the wonderful news of her engagement on social media, revealing Scott got down on one knee at their home.

Scarlett took to Instagram to share some gorgeous photos from the sentimental proposal to her 2.5M followers.

The pictures show the couple’s son sitting beside a lit up sign that reads, ‘Marry Me’, with plenty of rose petals scattered around the room and heart-shaped balloons in the background.

The 33-year-old captioned the sweet post, “Mondays are my new favourite day. Walked in to find my soulmate on one knee, with baby Jude wearing the cutest outfit asking the question “Mammy will you marry Daddy””.

Credit: Scarlett Moffatt Instagram

“The most perfect proposal in my favourite place, our home. I truly am on cloud nine, feel so lucky, it feels incredible being able to share this with you all, I always wished for this”.

Many fans of Moffatt’s and famous faces rushed to the comments to congratulate her and Scott on their wonderful news.

Former Love Island star Shaughna Phillips wrote, “congratulations gorgeous girl! So so perfect”.

“Congratulations gorgeous girl”, said former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison.

Dragon’s Den star Sara Davies added, “So bloody thrilled for you all this is amazing news!!!”.

Scarlett also headed to her Instagram Stories to share a cute selfie with Scott and reflected on their relationship.

She penned, “17 years of knowing you, 5 years of loving you, 4 months of being the best daddy & now my fiance. I love you more than you will ever know @scottdobby”.