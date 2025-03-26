Say goodbye to grey: Clairol’s Permanent Root Touch-Up keeps hair looking salon-fresh

Clairol’s Permanent Root Touch-Up home hair solution is perfect for maintaining beautiful hair colour between salon visits. Designed for those looking for a quick and effective way to manage unwanted greys and roots, this easy-to-use product guarantees natural-looking results and 100% grey coverage.

No one should have to compromise on their appearance due to unwanted roots. With Clairol's Permanent Root Touch-Up, roots can be covered in just 10 minutes, with colour remaining vibrant and beautiful for up to three weeks.

Thanks to the advanced ColorBlend Technology, root regrowth seamlessly blends with existing hair colour, providing even coverage from root to tip.

So what makes Clairol's Permanent Root Touch-Up stand out from the crowd?

Long-lasting, Natural-looking Results: Thanks to a colour range that matches leading shades and salon colors, delivering a consistent look that lasts.

Quick and Efficient Application: Simply mix, brush, and dry; it's that easy! The application only takes 10 minutes, or 15 minutes for stubborn greys.

Complete Application Kit: Each kit includes Permanent Color Cream, Activator, a salon-inspired brush and bowl, gloves, and a comprehensive instruction leaflet, ensuring a professional-quality result at home.

The easy brush-on application allows users to touch up their roots like a pro without the need for a salon appointment. The formula's nourishing ingredients help maintain hair health while transforming colour.

To ensure the perfect shade, perform a strand test 48 hours before colouring. When you’re ready to colour, mix the contents of tube 1 and bottle 2 in the provided bowl, apply to roots, and let the magic happen. Rinse, condition, and enjoy flawless roots.

Clairol Permanent Root Touch Up is available from Dunnes Stores, SuperValu, Tesco and Pharmacies nationwide, RRP from €9.29.