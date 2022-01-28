Say goodbye to Dry January with this delicious fresh lemon cocktail!

It's been a long and dry January for a lot of us this year. Between lockdowns, fluctuating restrictions and the general January blues, we're ready to get out and have a good time again now that spring is around the corner.

And nothing says fun like cocktails! This delicious lemon vodka cocktails the fresh and crisp treat that will make you think of spring and brighter times ahead, dining al fresco and meeting up with friends. Super simple to make and absolutely delicious, it's top of our list to try after dry January!

You'll need…

3tbsp fresh lemon juice

30ml simple syrup

Soda water

Ice

20ml Triple sec

45ml vodka

Mint leaves

Sugar

Firstly, run a lemon slice around the rim of the glass. Pour some sugar onto a plate and dip the rim into the sugar to coat it.

Place 2-3 cubes of ice in the glass.

Pour vodka, triple sec, simple syrup and lemon juice into a cocktail shaker. If you don’t have simple syrup, you can easily make some. To make simple syrup just heat 2 parts sugar to 1 part water over a medium heat in a pan. Once the mixture has thickened like a syrup and cooled down, it’s ready to go!

Add in ice cubes and shake well until fully combined. Strain the mixture into the glass over the ice cubes.

Garnish with a slice of lemon and a couple of mint leaves and serve!