Say goodbye to breakouts with Kiehl’s new acne collection

Kiehl's introduces a breakthrough solution for clear skin with the new Acne Collection, including Truly Targeted Acne-Clearing Solution and Expertly Clear Acne-Treating & Preventing Lotion – an innovative duo crafted to help you break up with your breakouts, without the "skin ache."

Truly Targeted Acne-Clearing Solution – RRP €31

Clinically demonstrated to rapidly clear pimples and whiteheads while simultaneously preventing new blackheads from forming and protecting against external irritants, this invisible "liquid patch" acts as a spot treatment and creates a breathable seal that effectively reduces:

+ Pimple color in 2 hours

+ Pimple size in 24 hours

+ Marks in 4 weeks

The clean, vegan and acne-prone skin approved formula features Kiehl's unique technology that includes:

2% Salicylic Acid: A medicated acne treatment that treats active acne lesions and helps prevent new acne from forming.

4% Niacinamide & 2% Licorice Root: Helps to calm appearance of redness and fade the look of post- mark discoloration.

Postbiotic Lactobacillus Ferment & Glycerin: Postbiotic plus humectant blend helps reinforce skin's moisture barrier and boosts moisture levels to minimize discomfort effects such as dryness, redness, and irritation.

Expertly Clear Blemish-Treating & Preventing Lotion – RRP €50

Created to target the look of excessive oil and large breakout areas, this refreshing gel lotion provides triple acne efficacy-clears acne, fades acne marks, and prevents future breakouts, all without excessive dryness. Users noted:

+100% clearer skin

-31% Post blemish marks

The non-drying and non-irritating formula is expertly curated and includes:

1.2% Salicylic Acid & 2% Niacinamide: Optimized daily concentration to clear acne, prevent new breakouts and help fade marks without over-drying.

For optimal results, use the Expertly Clear Acne-Treating & Preventing Lotion as a daily acne treatment and incorporate Truly Targeted Acne-Clearing Solution as a spot treatment. The Truly Targeted Acne-Clearing Solution can be used as a last step in the skin routine, as the invisible formula layers seamlessly with UV and under makeup.

Where and when to buy?

The Blemish control range will be available from 28th of February 2024 from Kiehls Boutiques located at Wicklow Street, Dublin 2 and Dundrum Town Centre, BT2 or online at www.kiehls.ie. Also available from Brown Thomas, Amotts Beauty Hall or Boots.