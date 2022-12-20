Say cheese! Tuck into ALDI’s premium artisan cheeses this Christmas

Available now in stores nationwide, this year’s range includes everything you’ll need to build a luxurious cheese board to impress guests this Christmas, including award-winning Irish cheddar, festive farmhouse cheese, Irish brie, artisan cheese truckles, expertly curated cheese hampers and more.

Tuck into a wide selection of cheeses with ALDI’s amazing value hampers and selections. Treat yourself to some Irish cheeses with the Irish Farmhouse Cheese Selection €3.29 each; choose from Old Irish Creamery Cheddar with Cranberries, Dunbarra Peppered Brie or Oak Smoked Gubbeen. The Ardagh Irish Cheese Selection €4.99 contains a delicious selection of Irish Cheddar including vintage white, vintage red and smoked.

Sample Irish farmhouse artisan cheeses with the Specially Selected Irish Cheese Selection €8.49, which includes five special cheeses for you to discover. Go all out with the Specially Selected Irish Cheese Hamper €15.99. Not only does it feature seven Irish artisan cheeses, but it also comes with all the necessary cheese board accompaniments, including ploughman’s chutney and gourmet crackers.

ALDI is also home to a stunning selection of standalone cheeses. Made in Co. Cork, the Specially Selected 24 Month Irish Vintage White Cheddar €2.29 is impossible to resist. Discover a world of striking artisan cheeses with Specially Selected Cheese Truckles €2.99 such as Cheddar with Rioja & Caramelised Onion, Cheddar with Ale & Mustard, Wensleydale with St. Clements Gin, or Coastal Cheddar with Black Garlic. Treat yourself to a Tipperary farmhouse cheese with Cooleeney Farm Cranberry Brie/Dunbarra Garlic €3.29. Feeling adventurous? Go for something blue with a Blue Cheese Pot €4.99 available in Traditional Blue Stilton or Shropshire Blue. Presented in a ceramic pot, it’s gorgeous on crackers and toast.

Looking for something to wash it all down? Pair your favourite cheeses with one of ALDI’s sweet wines and ports such as Fletcher’s Ruby Reserve Port €5.99 or Fletcher’s LBV Port €14.99. Alternatively, opt for an aged bottle like Fletcher’s 10-Year-Old Tawny Port €14.99. The perfect accompaniment to any festive cheeseboard!

See below for a full list of Christmas cheeses and Ports available now in 155 ALDI stores nationwide:

Specially Selected Irish Chutney €1.69 (300g)

Specially Selected 24 Month Irish Vintage White Cheddar €2.29 (250g) Made in Ballineen, Co. Cork using 100% Irish milk.

Specially Selected Cheese Truckles €2.99 (200g) These striking artisan cheeses are perfect for a festive cheeseboard. Choose from Cheddar with Rioja & Caramelised Onion, Cheddar with Ale & Mustard, Wensleydale with St. Clements Gin, or Coastal Cheddar with Black Garlic.

Cooleeney Farm Cranberry Brie/Dunbarra Garlic €3.29 (150g/180g) Farmhouse cheese, made on the Maher family farm in Co. Tipperary. Choose from Cranberry Brie or Dunbarra Garlic.

Irish Farmhouse Cheese Selection €3.29 (200g/180g/120g) Choose from Old Irish Creamery Cheddar with Cranberries, Dunbarra Peppered Brie or Oak Smoked Gubbeen.

Ardagh Irish Cheese Selection €4.99 (4 x 100g) Includes award-winning Irish Cheddar, Vintage White, Vintage Red, Irish Cracked Black Pepper and Irish Smoked.

Blue Cheese Pots €4.99 (225g) Traditional Blue Stilton or Shropshire Blue in decorative ceramic pots, handmade at the Long Clawson Dairy.

Specially Selected Irish Cheese Selection €8.49 (460g) A selection of 5 artisan Irish farmhouse cheeses for the perfect cheeseboard.

Fletcher’s Ruby Reserve Port 20cl €5.99

Fletcher’s LBV Port €14.99 Awarded Bronze in the International Wine Challenge 2021.

Fletcher’s 10-Year-Old Tawny Port 75cl €14.99 Awarded Bronze in the International Wine Challenge 2021.

Available from December 19th: